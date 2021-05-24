Doctor Anthony Fauci is probably worried. He is getting gradually more and more exposed by hits from the likes of Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky), and increasing media pressure from Fox News and even other media outlets.

The “it came from a bat through a pangolin (we think) to a human” narrative is coming apart as more and more documentation gets exposed in the mainstream. That documentation shows that the virus is likely an escapee from the Wuhan Virology Institute, and that its development was guided and supported through money sent from the United States, as authorized by one Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The story of how that happened is laid out here in a video we have repeatedly showcased. Thankfully, it has not been deleted; perhaps YouTube leaves it there as a hopeful example of “wackadoo conspiracy theories”, which admittedly is how I received this when I first saw it:

Perhaps this video is allowed to remain because it is so long that YouTube thinks no one will watch it; its low view count seems to support that idea.

However, everything in it is almost exactly the story that is gaining traction now, showing that the dear Doctor Fauci played an instrumental part in the development of gain-of-function research in the area of Coronaviruses.

Oops.

After a few weeks of withering sessions with Jim Jordan in the House and Senator Rand Paul in the Senate, the notion that this incredible story may indeed be the truth is gaining traction.

Hence, most likely, this “pivot.”

The usual move when someone is caught who lies politically a lot follows a predictable trajectory: Lie and deny vehemently first and try to cast aspersions on the accusers. When that fails to work, slowly modify your story to acknowledge something may be true about it, but that it wasn’t you who perpetrated the act, and then, sometimes, the story persists enough to where the person has to admit it fully, face public disgrace, resign and somehow not get put in jail for it.

If Dr Fauci is going down this track, he is at Step Two now. A Fox News report published Sunday, May 23rd, had this to say:

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is “not convinced” COVID-19 developed naturally, and called for an open investigation into the virus’ origins. “There’s a lot of cloudiness around the origins of COVID-19 still, so I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?” PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders asked the nation’s top infectious disease expert in an event, United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checkingevent. “No actually,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said, around 12 minutes into footage of the event, which was held earlier this month but overlooked by most media outlets. “I am not convinced about that, I think we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we continue to find out to the best of our ability what happened.” “Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus,” he continued.

B.S. This is absolute B.S. Dr. Fauci was trying as hard as he could to blast Senator Rand Paul for “false stories” only about ten days ago. Remember this?

The Fox piece continues:

“Will you in front of this group categorically say that the COVID-19 virus could not have occurred by serial passage in a laboratory?” Sen. Rand Paul had asked Fauci during [this] Senate hearing last Tuesday. Fauci did not explicitly rule out such a possibility: “I do not have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done, and I’m fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China,” he said. “However, I will repeat again, the NIH and NIAID categorically has not funded gain of function research to be conducted in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Paul had claimed that funding through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had been funneled to controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology — the Chinese lab that is believed to have played a role in the initial outbreak of COVID-19. Paul specifically zeroed in on gain of function research — which works on making pathogens deadlier or more easily transmissible. He alleged that a U.S. virologist had been working with the Chinese institute on such research and said it was funded by the NIH. Fauci said at the fact-checking event that Paul had been “conflating… in a way that’s almost irresponsible” collaborative research into Sars-Cov-1, which emerged in China in the early 2000s, with Chinese scientists. Trump administration officials and Republicans on the Hill have long argued there is a high chance COVID-19 was the result of a lab leak. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the lab leak theory “extremely unlikely” last week, but even Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO chief, has said the research team’s assessment on whether the virus entered the human population following a laboratory incident was not “ extensive enough ” and requires further investigation.

The White House is trying to put some distance between itself and this story as well.

If this turns out to be true, it is both a hell of a national mess AND a hell of an international mess. Let us put a few possibilities forward:

China will grab on to the fact that the United States freely blamed China for the accidental release of an American Virus. As many of our readers know, this has been speculation ever since COVID became the big story. China will use this for all it is worth, and the government of China would be wise in doing so. The World Health Organization will be simultaneously discredited because it insisted that the virus was of natural origin, giving China some shade. But it also gave the US a LOT of shade if American money was funding the research that led to SARS-CoV-2. This organization will almost certainly suffer a massive restructuring and several investigations. This could lead to enormous political problems between China and the US, and between ever ally and enemy state of the United States. The moment it becomes clear that the US started this, the fingers will be pointing at the US with a strong cry of “Serves you right!” that the United States itself is the country in which the virus has done the most damage and killing. This will probably lead to more investigations into President Trump, most regrettably, because if he runs in 2024, the question will be “why did you not know this during your administration, AND why on earth did you hire Dr Fauci as the Head of the Coronavirus Task Force?” This one issue may be enough to kill President Trump’s re-election campaign. You read it here, first, folks. Remember that. I really like President Trump too, but I have often wondered why he made this choice. There is no doubt that question will be exploited. The United States’s involvement in the development of a virus that held the entire planet hostage for over a year will not be forgotten and it will not be forgiven unless the US makes great changes in how it handles its dangerous research. The political rhetoric about China being the US’ greatest adversary will be challenged by the fact that the US funded virus research (and release) in China. Why did this happen? But as for Dr Fauci, it is possible that he will not suffer too many consequences. If he indeed did this, he ought to be jailed for the rest of his life. But the prospects of this are doubtful. Perhaps he has a friend in China, and at the appropriate moment, he may simply disappear from the US and end up living the good life in Wuhan or somewhere. At any rate, for him to begin to pivot suggests that he has some sort of fix in place to keep himself out of any serious trouble.

Let’s see what happens. This story is continuing to develop. Happily, it is developing in context of the US having much fewer new COVID cases, only 19,778 new cases nationally as of May 22. This is down so much that it may help “end” the tyranny of COVID in that country. This will also free people to investigate – and hopefully correct – everything that went wrong in this completely manufactured crisis. We are going to be picking up the pieces for years.

