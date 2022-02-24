in Latest, Video

Donbass or all the way to Dnieper? Quick Update 3

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Donbass or all the way to Dnieper? Quick Update 3
Alex Christoforou

jdd
February 24, 2022

On Wedneday, American media widely reported that “Russia would invade” within 24 hours. Tony Blinken went further, publilcly announcing that it would begin by the next morining. WHat did Blinken know and how did he know that?

Russia, Ukraine & Donbass (Live)

FULL TEXT: Address by the President of the Russian Federation [Video]