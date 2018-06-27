Donald Trump worshiped as a god by Indian village!?! [Video]

A video has surfaced of U.S. President Donald Trump being worshiped as a deity by a group of Indians. That may be a form of praise even The Don himself wouldn’t approve of, and moreover, there was little reason given as to why these Hindus are convinced that The Donald is Divine.

Trump supporters in the U.S. may have very strong and vocal reasons for why they support their President, but it’s uncertain why Indians have a reason to worship him, nor has Donald Trump seemed to comment on his new worshipers.

It is worth noting this was not the first time that a world leader was recently worshiped as a God.

Many Rastafarians worshiped Ethiopian ruler Haile Selassie in such a fashion, even after he confirmed to them that he is indeed, human, and a Christian.

It remains to be seen if Trump will have any words for his new worshipers, but as he claims to be a Christian, it’s likely he too would not approve of this. He may never comment, as this could be one of the many quickly dying sects that pop up in the world.

No matter how much a person supports a political leader, it seems strange that one would resort to actual idolatry and worship. That is something that hasn’t been observed in the European world since Classical Antiquity, when afterward, the majority of Europe embraced the Christian faith, which teaches:

Put not your trust in princes, nor in the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation.

That quote from Psalm 145 (146 in western terminology) is sung at almost every Russian Orthodox Church service, during the Second Antiphon.

Below, the second Antiphon in distinct, ancient Valaam style chant

The Duran EUR DONATE Send us €20 or more and we'll send you The Duran mug absolutely FREE - we'll even cover the shipping! Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.