DOJ Targets ‘NGOs And Individuals’ In Spy Agency Abuse Probe

Via Zerohedge…

The Justice Department revealed on Monday that it is investigating several “non-governmental organizations and individuals” in its “multifaceted” and “broad” probe into alleged misconduct by US intelligence agencies surrounding the 2016 US election, according to a DOJ letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

The letter was in response to Nadler’s request as to the scope of the investigation, led by Connecticut US Attorney John Durham.

According to Fox News, Durham is looking into whether “foreign intelligence services” played a role. Of note, the highly controversial “Steele Dossier” – created by an ex-British spy for employer Fusion GPS on behalf of the Clinton campaign an the DNC was referred to as “crown material” in emails unearthed last month.

And while the letter doesn’t name specific individuals, foreign intel services or non-governmental organizations, the prime suspects here would be Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, Stephan Halper, “Azra Turk,” Alexander Downer, Joseph Mifsud, along with UK and Australian intelligence services.

Last week, reports indicated Steele had agreed to talk with Durham if certain preconditions were met. Multiple sources familiar with the matter told Fox News, meanwhile, that Durham is “very dialed in” and “asking all the right questions.” Separately, sources within the Justice Department confirmed to Fox News that Barr has met “on multiple occasions in recent weeks” with Durham in Washington, D.C. Numerous problems with the Steele dossier’s reliability have surfaced, including several issues that were brought to the FBI’s attention before it cited the dossier in its FISA application and subsequent renewals. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report made plain, for example, that then-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen did not travel to Prague to conspire with Russian hackers seeking to access Democrat files, as the dossier alleged. –Fox News

They knew…

On Sunday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Fox News that he had seen “additional documents” which reveal that “prior to the first FISA application, Peter Strzok, Andy McCabe, and others at the FBI knew that Christopher Steele’s dossier was not credible.”

Meadows, speaking to “Fox News Sunday,” pointed specifically to a report from The Hill’s John Solomon, who found that Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Kilimnik, a key figure in Mueller’s report, was actually a U.S. informant. In his report, Mueller linked Kilimnik to Russian intelligence, and did not mention Kilimnik’s secretive ties to the U.S. in the report other court filings — even as Mueller suggested former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s ties to Kilimnik were nefarious. –Fox News

“The deeper the dive we take into the Mueller report, we’re starting to find out some of the conclusions, and actually some of the facts they put forth in there, are a misrepresentation of what we actually know,” said Meadows.