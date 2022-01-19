The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BOMBSHELL: Doctor Tells Patient On Phonecall Not To Take Any More COVID Vaccines Because They’ll Soon Be Halted Globally
The COVID World post date: January 18th, 2022 A shocking video has emerged on social media of a doctor telling a UK woman not to take any more COVID vaccines as the shots are about to be halted globally.
