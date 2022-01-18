The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
DEMs in panic, turn to Anonymous Source trick claiming Trump-DeSantis friction
The Duran: Episode 1194
Trump slams “dull” DeSantis ahead of potential 2024 matchup
Donald Trump is trashing Ron DeSantis in private as an ingrate with a “dull personality” and no realistic chance of beating him in a potential 2024 showdown, according to sources who’ve recently talked to the former president about the Florida governor.Why it matters: The two are among the most popular Republicans in the country, and as the former president eyes another run in 2024, he’s irked by DeSantis’ popularity and refusal to rule out running against him.Stay on top of the latest market tr
