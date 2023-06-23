The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“Diversity” Instead of Competence
Strange obsession with group identity is a recipe for disaster.
An interesting article by Dr Peter McCullough. When choosing your surgeon, pilot or financial advisor…whats the first quality you look for?
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Diversity is a poison and not a strength and the Third World is the Third World, because of the mentality of its native people. Unfortunately, most people I know have been conditioned to think “Racist”, when someone points out this obvious fact, as there are a plethora of examples in a number of western countries, where large scaled Third world populations, where imposed on developed western societies since the 1950s. The Lügenpresse than frequently parrots to the virtue signalling halfwits, that they are progressive goodthinkful people, because they unknowingly want to replace themselves, whereas their detractor are vilified in the… Read more »