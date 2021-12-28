The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
[LOCALS EXCLUSIVE] Destroying Democracy to Save ‘Our Democracy’: The Proposed Political Prosecution …
Destroying Democracy to Save ‘Our Democracy’: The Proposed Political Prosecution of Donald Trump https://www.ft.com/content/85ff09bc-eb08-4d99-b7d5-57e07b191dd1
Destroying Democracy to Save ‘Our Democracy’: The Proposed Political Prosecution of Donald Trump
The US system is no match for Donald Trump
Democrats hate to be reminded that the saviour of US democracy is Mike Pence, the former vice-president, whose fawning loyalty to Donald Trump lasted until the moment it counted. Thankfully for the republic, Pence on January 6 resisted a pincer assault from Trump and a mob ransacking Capitol Hill to subvert the election outcome.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site… http://www.top6jobs.com