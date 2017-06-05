Desperate Qatar calls Lavrov

Facing a diplomatic attack orchestrated by Saudi Arabia the foreign minister of the isolated Gulf Oil State of Qatar telephones Lavrov in a desperate bid for external support.

Facing an orchestrated attempt by various Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia to isolate it, the Kingdom of Qatar has looked for help to Russia.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has telephoned Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in what is clearly a call for help. Here is how TASS, Russia’s official news agency, reports the call

The parties paid special attention to the rising tensions between Qatar and some other Arab countries,” the statement reads. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the conversation was initiated by Qatar. The parties “expressed serious concern over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.” “Lavrov said that difficulties should be overcome at the negotiating table, through a dialogue based on mutual respect in the face of unprecedented challenges, particularly the threat of terrorism,” the statement adds.