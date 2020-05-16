Dershowitz Blasts Flynn Judge’s "Endangering Our System Of Separation Of Powers"

Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision to appoint a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s entirely proper decision to end the criminal prosecution of General Michael Flynn is designed to circumvent the constitutional limitation on the jurisdiction of federal judges. The Constitution limits this jurisdiction to actual cases and controversies. There must be disagreement between the parties that requires resolution by a judge. If the parties agree, there is nothing for the judge to decide.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Leave a Reply