Democratic Party News Media’s Thirst for Russian Blood

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

On August 14th, one of the Democratic Party mainstream ‘news’-media, NBC, deigned to do an on-air interview of RFK Jr., who is running in the Democratic Party’s primaries to be the 2024 Presidential nominee instead of Biden, and this occasion offered the best presentation I have yet seen of how radically against Biden RFK Jr. really is on the Ukraine issue. His account had the time-line — the sequence of events — mixed-up, but was otherwise, so far as I am aware, entirely truthful about what the key events were and about the U.S. Government’s deeply shameful actions in this matter. The interviewer didn’t even challenge anything in his account, but simply closed by saying, in effect: regardless what the history is, America must conquer Russia.

Here is that discussion, roughly edited by me to point out where I noticed that RFK Jr.’s timeline was false:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8zHyX8QUpE&t=730s

“‘We’re living in a weird period of history’: Full RFK Jr. Interview”

127,144 views [Aug.16] Aug 14, 2023 #RFK #GOP #Politics

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked to NBC News Correspondent Ali Vitali about his views on abortion, foreign policy and the indictments against former President Trump.

[My edited transcript of the Ukraine-war portion of it:]

12:09

(Q) You’ve

12:11

criticized the way that Joe Biden has

12:13

handled the Ukraine situation. What would

12:15

you have done differently if you were in

12:17

the oval when Russia invaded Ukraine?

12:19

(A) I don’t believe Russia would have invaded

12:21

if I had been in the Oval Office, because

12:25

Russians tried to settle it before they

12:28

went in. They wanted them [Ukraine] to [fulfill on having] sign[ed] the Minsk

12:30

Accords.

12:31

The Minsk Accords were going to settle the

12:33

whole thing. They [the Accords] would have left Donbass

12:35

as part of Ukraine as a semi-autonomous

12:38

region but given the ethnic

12:40

Russians

12:41

the right to speak their own language,

12:43

and protection from government violence.

12:47

The Russians wanted [Ukraine to fulfill] to [their having] sign[ed] it. The

12:49

Germans approved it. The French approved

12:52

it.

12:53

And Zelenski ran in 2019 and got 70

12:57

percent of the vote promising to [fulfill on Ukraine’s having] sign[ed] it [Minsk, on 5 September 2014].

13:00

It’s our fault because we [Biden’s agent, the UK’s Boris Johnson] went over

13:03

there and told Zelenski he couldn’t sign [Russia’s peace-offer in March 2022 (warned him that The West would withdraw its support if he did)]

13:04

it.

13:05

Then [no, prior] the Russians put 40 000 troops in [on 24 February 2022]

13:08

not to take over the country because he [Putin]

13:10

can’t do it with forty thousand troops

13:11

but to bring us [no, to bring Ukraine] back to the negotiating

13:13

table.

13:14

Zelensky went back to the

13:16

negotiating table, signed an agreement

13:19

in March of 2022, and the Russians signed

13:22

it and were withdrawing their troops, and

13:25

in April

13:26

Joe Biden sent Boris Johnson to the

13:29

Ukraine to blow up that agreement.

13:31

As a direct result of that

13:34

intervention by our White House [via Johnson],

13:37

350,000 Ukrainian kids have died.

13:40

This is not a war that the Ukrainians

13:43

wanted. They gave Zelenski 70% of the

13:46

vote when he was running as a peace

13:48

candidate [in 2019] promising to sign the [no: an]

13:49

agreement [which he promised he would negotiate with Russia].

13:50

We’re the ones that wanted the war, and

13:53

you know even

13:55

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that

13:57

same month that we blew up the agreement,

14:00

when he was asked why are we in Ukraine,

14:03

he didn’t say it’s to protect Ukrainian

14:05

freedom. He said it’s to exhaust the

14:08

Russian army and degrade its capacity to

14:10

fight elsewhere in the world. And Biden,

14:12

when he was asked that one, said

14:14

we’re there to do regime change with

14:17

Vladimir Putin. But that’s not about

14:20

Ukraine. This indicates that

14:23

Ukraine is a pawn in a proxy war,

14:28

a geopolitical proxy war between Russia

14:30

and the United States.

(Q) So much has

14:33

always been clear right? I mean do you

14:36

think that we should not fight them?

[She insisted that we must conquer Russia.]

RFK Jr.’s account of the history documented Biden’s evilness (and this evilness is bipartisan because the Republican Party has backed Biden on this, and Trump never was honest like RFK Jr. is here). But he never attached any such label (“evil”) to the man. This isn’t surprising, because RFK Jr. needs to convert Democrats, who, by huge margins, support Biden, and so they are enormously resistant to receiving evidence that Biden is deeply evil. (Ali Vitali herself certainly wasn’t listening to what he was saying.) This also is why RFK Jr. makes no mention that Obama (a Democratic Party hero) had started the war in 2014 by couping Ukraine and turning it into a U.S. vassal-nation for America’s decades-long war to conquer Russia.

NBC’s Ali Vitali ignores that Biden has thus far killed 350,000 Ukrainians in his (the Democratic Party’s billionaire donors’) war against Russia in the battlefields of Ukraine, and she insists that this U.S. aggression against both Ukraine and Russia must continue until Russia becomes conquered. She is a true-believer (in this proxy-war by the U.S.).

That’s the way U.S. mainstream ‘news’-media are. They hire closed-minded ‘reporters’ to feed the existing prejudices of their closed-minded audience. RFK Jr. is trying to break through that. He’s the only candidate who tries to do this.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

