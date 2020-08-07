Democratic Anarchy will Build the Best Life Possible

People are aware of their weaknesses in nature. When they succeed in overcoming their weakness they feel joy. People may also find happiness by building illusions of overcoming weakness in nature. The most common way of achieving this goal is to take power in society. The most successful way of doing this is to impose false knowledge on people. Succeeding in this makes these people privileged authorities.

All the knowledge throughout the history of humankind was created under the control of authorities. Nothing else exists. A large volume of this knowledge was created on purpose to give power to authorities. Such knowledge alienates society and helps authorities oppress people. It brings all sorts of evil that we have today. I wrote more about it in the article Authorities have always prevented the bright future of humankind.

Thanks to the false knowledge authorities have imposed throughout the history of humankind; politicians, social scientists, philosophers, and thinkers cannot imagine how a good society is supposed to look. Policy, social sciences, books, and movies are all alienated from real life and, therefore, lead people off the right path. Authorities even teach people how to unsuccessfully resist them, so that nothing can change.

Building a good society requires the complete elimination of authoritarian power and the building of new social relationships based entirely on equal human rights. The insufficient development of equal human rights is the main reason society was never good. Only equal human rights are sufficient to oppose authorities and create a good society. History has already shown us that equal human rights are a desirable solution for humankind. The UN has acknowledged it by the declaration of human rights, but this declaration does not give power to people. People still depend on authorities everywhere so that they cannot create a good society.

Equal human rights should mean that people have equal opportunities in life. Anything allowed to some must be allowed to everyone else. Such rights will take power from authorities and share it equally among people. It will let people escape from all of the alienation authorities have established. Equal human rights will allow people to discover their natural needs and to satisfy them. Satisfied people are not destructive. Equal human rights are the answer to all of the problems of humankind. When people establish equal human rights, they will create a good society unconditionally.

I have defined equal human rights. They primarily include the right of all people to participate equally in the decision-making process in society through democracy. People cannot participate in all decisions in society, so they elect individuals to represent their interests. Representative democracy should be the right choice for creating a good policy of society, but it is not. The representatives collect the rights of people, but they are never responsible enough for it.

The representatives must be favoured by the voters to be elected, but they have to be more favoured by the elite who aid in their election campaigns. Usually, the candidates make a lot of promises to people, but after being elected, they fail to realize them to stay in good relations with the elite. The main problem with democracy today is it does not have an efficient instrument that would force the elected representatives to follow the needs of their voters. Such a democracy is a worthless fraud.

Even worse, the elite use politicians to exploit people, harm people, send people to wars, and people can do nothing to stop them. The elite may replace disobedient politicians, while obedient ones get well awarded for their services. As a result, politicians listen, and the elite remain invisible in power. Today it is much harder to fight the elite than before because now they hide behind elected representatives. People do not know who the elite are, so they cannot remove them from power and cannot escape from their troubled lives.

***

Democracy must prevent politicians from hurting people and must force them to fulfill electoral promises. To achieve this goal, we have to build an efficient instrument that will make authorities responsible to people. We cannot count on the representatives of people to do it efficiently because they may get corrupted by the elite. For example, no state judiciary has ever prosecuted politicians for waging aggressive wars. Really, the only way to establish a fully functional democracy is to give people equal rights to call authorities to responsibility for everything they do in their names.

Taking into account that all people may have some kind of authority that affects others and may hurt them, we may solve the problems of society by making everyone accountable to everyone for everything they do. The future of democracy will not primarily be based on voting for people, but rather on the equal rights of people to judge other people. We need to create a simple regulation that will give equal judging power to people. It will solve social problems and present an excellent opportunity for creating a bright future for humankind. I call it democratic anarchy.

Each person will get an equal right to evaluate, let’s say, five people positively or negatively every month. Each positive evaluation will bring a small award to the assessed person, and each negative assessment will result in a small punishment. Democratic anarchy will direct all people to respect each other, to create the highest possible advantages to the community, and to reduce or abolish the creation of any disadvantage. This will create a good society.

Politicians will not dare to enact policy that harms people anymore, no matter what the elite demand from them, because it would bring the wrath of the people and a large number of negative evaluations. The power of people’s assessments may be democratically set to hurt politicians a lot if they do not follow the needs of the people. Politicians will have to serve people and this will change society from the foundation.

Can democratic anarchy inflict harm on people? Well, a small percentage of people may evaluate others maliciously because of cruelty or envy. I doubt they can make a noticeable impact, but we may test it just by privately showing individuals how many positive and negative evaluations they receive from other people, let’s say for one year. Even this will be enough to improve society. Once people observe the benefits from this test, they will demand the full implementation of democratic anarchy and will never let anybody take it from them. ​

Democratic anarchy will implement the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” which nothing else was able to accomplish in the history of humankind. Democracy based on real equal human rights will create a good society unavoidably. Democratic anarchy will also present how good societies are. If people predominantly give bad evaluations to others, this will tell everyone they are still in trouble. Mainly good assessments given will tell people they are approaching a bright future.

No one can represent people better than they can themselves. People will get a small real power in society for the first time. They will also become directly responsible to people for everything they do. Democratic anarchy will best represent the needs of every individual and society as a whole. There is no better democracy. And it is quite simple to accomplish, while the result will positively affect every social relation.

Democratic anarchy is the most critical human right. It will naturally make all other human rights equal. I have thoroughly explained it in the article Democratic Anarchy is the Future of Democracy.

One needs to understand that authoritarian social systems have generally brought the worst out of people, and equal human rights will bring the best. Equal human rights will solve all social problems and build the best life possible for all beyond the wildest dreams of today. Nothing more is needed for creating a good society, and nothing less can make it. Plus, democratic anarchy can be implemented soon, and building a bright future of humankind can start soon.

***

But equal human rights will not be implemented soon. Defining equal human rights has been prevented by the elite throughout the entire history of humankind. I do not know if someone else has come up with the same conclusion about equal human rights before me. If so, they did not break the censorship the elite have created to protect their privileges in society. This is the reason people have still not defined equal human rights. People do not even understand how important they are for the establishment of a good society.

I have some power in reaching people, but the result of it is not encouraging enough. Educated people, and especially social scientists, reject democratic anarchy because it tells them that what they know about democracy is useless. Absurdly, the bright future of humankind would come more easily if social sciences didn’t exist.

By controlling the system of education, politicians, and media; the elite have suppressed the ability for people to think independently. People have difficulties to disregard the incorrect knowledge authorities have imposed on them. They have difficulties seeing the essence of their problems and then, of course, cannot escape from them. It is difficult for people to recognize equal human rights and accept democratic anarchy. Without accepting this, a miserable social life cannot be replaced, and a bright future of humankind cannot be reached.

