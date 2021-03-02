in Latest, Video

Democrat support for Cuomo collapses. More allegations sink Emmy award winning Governor

50 Views

Democrat support for Cuomo collapses. More allegations sink Emmy award winning Governor

The Duran: Episode 901

‘The Governor Must Resign’: Democratic Congresswoman Calls For Cuomo To Step Down

‘The Governor Must Resign’: Democratic Congresswoman Calls For Cuomo To Step Down

Update (0820ET): While several New York State Democratic lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign amid his multiple scandals, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) is now the first Democratic member of Congress to call for the governor to leave office. “The time has come. The Governor must resign,” Rice tweeted.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The DuranCuomo

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Third Woman, a photo & a creepy video. Andrew Cuomo's problems got a lot worse