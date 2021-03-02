Democrat support for Cuomo collapses. More allegations sink Emmy award winning Governor
‘The Governor Must Resign’: Democratic Congresswoman Calls For Cuomo To Step Down
Update (0820ET): While several New York State Democratic lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign amid his multiple scandals, Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-NY) is now the first Democratic member of Congress to call for the governor to leave office. “The time has come. The Governor must resign,” Rice tweeted.
