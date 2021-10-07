The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Deadlock in Zurich: Yang and Sullivan Disagree on All Issues
News Topic 305
Biden and China’s Xi agree to hold virtual summit before end of year
Biden and China’s Xi agree to hold virtual summit before end of year
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have reached an agreement “in principle” to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, according to a senior administration official. Driving the news: The White House announcement followed a six-hour meeting today in Zurich between White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi
Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Politburo Member Yang Jiechi | The White House
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan today met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Zurich, Switzerland.
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability – United States Department of State
Secretary Antony J. Blinken and OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann at a Joint Press Availability – United States Department of State
MODERATOR: Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen – those in the room, those watching online – to this final press conference for the OECD’s Ministerial Council Meeting. We’ll have a – we’ll hear a few remarks from the Secretary-General, followed by remarks from the Secretary of State, who chaired the meeting.
Yang-Sullivan meeting showcases positive signals, major divergence
Yang-Sullivan meeting showcases positive signals, major divergence
Positive signals for improving deteriorating China-US ties and a major divergence on expectations of bilateral ties were on display at the same time during the meeting between Yang Jiechi, China’s top diplomat, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
Why China-US Zurich meeting can bear fruits: Global Times editorial
Why China-US Zurich meeting can bear fruits: Global Times editorial
Yang Jiechi (1st right), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met Wednesday with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (1st left) (Photo: Xinhua) On Wednesday, Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan for six hours of talks in Zurich, Switzerland.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site… http://www.top6jobs.com