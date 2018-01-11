DC Publishing Terms

Content Posted to The Duran Community (RPC)

(a) The Duran may delete any Content that in the sole judgment of The Duran violates this Agreement or which may be offensive, illegal or violate the rights, harm, or threaten the safety of any person.

(b) You are solely responsible for the Content that you post on or through any of the The Duran’s website/Services and Products, and any material or information that you transmit to other Members and for your interactions with other Users.

9. Content/Activity Prohibited.

The following is a partial list of the kind of Content that is illegal or prohibited to post on or through The Duran Community. The Duran reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in The Duran’s sole discretion, violates this provision, including without limitation, removing the offending communication from The Duran Community and terminating the Membership of such violators. Prohibited Content includes, but is not limited to Content that, in the sole discretion of The Duran:

• is patently offensive and promotes racism, bigotry, hatred or physical harm of any kind against any group or individual;

• harasses or advocates harassment of another person;

• exploits people in a sexual or violent manner;

• contains nudity, violence, or offensive subject matter or contains a link to an adult website;

• solicits personal information from anyone under 18;

• provides any street addresses, last names, URLs or email addresses;

• promotes information that you know is false or misleading or promotes illegal activities or conduct that is abusive, threatening, obscene, defamatory or libelous;

• promotes an illegal or unauthorized copy of another person’s copyrighted work, such as providing pirated computer programs or links to them, providing information to circumvent manufacture-installed copy-protect devices, or providing pirated music or links to pirated music files outside of The Duran’s service;

• involves the transmission of ‘junk mail,’ ‘chain letters,’ or unsolicited mass mailing, instant messaging, ‘spimming,’ or ‘spamming’;

• contains restricted or password only access pages or hidden pages or images (those not linked to or from another accessible page);

• furthers or promotes any criminal activity or enterprise or provides instructional information about illegal activities including, but not limited to making or buying illegal weapons, violating someone’s privacy, or providing or creating computer viruses;

• solicits passwords or personal identifying information for commercial or unlawful purposes from other Users;

• involves commercial activities and/or sales without our prior written consent such as contests, sweepstakes, barter, advertising, or pyramid schemes;

• includes a photograph of another person that you have posted without that person’s consent; or

• for band and filmmaker profiles, uses sexually suggestive imagery or any other unfair, misleading or deceptive

10. Content intended to draw traffic to the profile.

The following is a partial list of the kind of activity that is illegal or prohibited on The Duran Community. The Duran reserves the right to investigate and take appropriate legal action against anyone who, in The Duran’s sole discretion, violates this provision, including without limitation, reporting you to law enforcement authorities. Prohibited activity includes, but is not limited to:

• criminal or tortuous activity, including child pornography, fraud, trafficking in obscene material, drug dealing, gambling, harassment, stalking, spamming, spimming, sending of viruses or other harmful files, copyright infringement, patent infringement, or theft of trade secrets;

• advertising to, or solicitation of, any Member to buy or sell any products or services through The Duran Community. You may not transmit any chain letters or junk email to other Members. It is also a violation of these rules to use any information obtained from the The Duran Community in order to contact, advertise to, solicit, or sell to any Member without their prior explicit consent

• interfering with, disrupting, or creating an undue burden on The Duran’s website/Services or the networks or services connected to The Duran’s Services;

• attempting to impersonate another Member or person;

• using the account, username, or password of another Member at any time or disclosing your password to any third party or permitting any third party to access your account.

• using any information obtained from The Duran’s Services in order to harass, abuse, or harm another person;

• displaying an advertisement on your profile, or accepting payment or anything of value from a third person in exchange for your performing any commercial activity on or through The Duran’s website/Services on behalf of that person, such as placing commercial content on your profile, posting blogs or bulletins with a commercial purpose, selecting a profile with a commercial purpose as one of your ‘Top’ friends, or sending private messages with a commercial purpose; or

• using The Duran Services in a manner inconsistent with any and all applicable laws and regulations.