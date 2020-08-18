Day by day Lukashenko fades. Belarus moves closer to dangerous power vacuum (Video)

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/russia/498309-belarus-affairs-putin-merkel-talk/)….

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his German and French counterparts Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that any attempt by outside forces to intervene in the political crisis in Belarus would be counterproductive.

In two separate phone calls on Tuesday, initiated by Berlin and Paris, Putin stressed that placing external pressure on the leadership in Minsk is unacceptable. Russia and Belarus have formal military and political alliances, via the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and a ‘union state’ agreement.

According to the German side, Chancellor Merkel told Putin that Alexander Lukashenko’s government must stop using violence against peaceful demonstrators, enter into a dialogue with the opposition, and immediately release political prisoners.

The chancellor’s comments came amid various discussions among European Union members about how to address the situation in Belarus. EU ministers agreed last Friday to draw up a list of targets for a new round of sanctions, and politicians in Poland and Lithuania, and other states, have pushed for interventions, to various degrees.

Support Free Speech:

Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.

The Duran Audio Podcast:

Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.

Day By Day Lukashenko Fades. Belarus Moves Closer To Dangerous Power Vacuum by The Duran Day by day Lukashenko fades. Belarus moves closer to dangerous power vacuum. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 635. Via RT (https://www.rt.com/russia/498309-belarus-affairs-putin-merkel-talk/)…. Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his German and French counterparts Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that any attempt by outside forces to intervene in the political crisis in Belarus would be counterproductive.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report