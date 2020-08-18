Day by day Lukashenko fades. Belarus moves closer to dangerous power vacuum (Video)

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/russia/498309-belarus-affairs-putin-merkel-talk/)….
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his German and French counterparts Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that any attempt by outside forces to intervene in the political crisis in Belarus would be counterproductive.
In two separate phone calls on Tuesday, initiated by Berlin and Paris, Putin stressed that placing external pressure on the leadership in Minsk is unacceptable. Russia and Belarus have formal military and political alliances, via the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and a ‘union state’ agreement.
According to the German side, Chancellor Merkel told Putin that Alexander Lukashenko’s government must stop using violence against peaceful demonstrators, enter into a dialogue with the opposition, and immediately release political prisoners.
The chancellor’s comments came amid various discussions among European Union members about how to address the situation in Belarus. EU ministers agreed last Friday to draw up a list of targets for a new round of sanctions, and politicians in Poland and Lithuania, and other states, have pushed for interventions, to various degrees.
I do not see President Lukashenko “fading” at all. On the contrary. Belarusian troops are exercising close to the border with Poland and Lithuania, while Russian troops have been moved to the border with Belarus. Both armies are ready for intervention. Police vans and prison lorries have been seen moving to the centre of Minsk to take in unruly rioters. President Lukashenko publicly declared he will not cede.
Russian envoy to Belarus states he will not meet with opposition representatives
Russian President Putin told Angela Merkel on the phone to mind her own business and not meddle in Belarusian affairs.
…interesting updates…thank you…
Putin – External pressure on Belarus is unacceptable
Prime Minister of Belarus – All enterprises are working
President Lukashenko – Government will never fall in Belarus
Scheduled Air Force flights in progress to protect Belarusian borders
Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Finland reaffirm commitment to dialogue
President Lukashenko, “We have held an election, there will be no other”
President Lukashenko pledges adequate response to provocations
What is the background of the failed Belarus-Majdan coup? The only opposition candidate in the Belarusian election, Tichanovskaya, is the unknown wife of a little-known blogger. She is an uninteresting, unimportant figure, like the US puppet Guaido in Venezuela. She was mainly used by the imperialist countries to formally recognize her as new “President” instead of Alexander Lukashenko. All members of the opposition understood very well that the Tichanovskaya election victory could not be won under any circumstances, so that there was no point in discussing her programme, views and statements. In fact, she has no programme at all. She… Read more »
Belarus has started military drills on its western border, close to neighbouring Poland and Lithuania.
Belarus’s defense ministry said Sunday that it would hold military exercises in Grodno region from Monday to Thursday. The military drills were announced after Lukashenko accused NATO of a military build-up in Lithuania and Poland near Belarus’s western border.
Meanwhile, Lukashenko said on Monday there would be no new presidential election.
“You should never expect me to do something under pressure,” he was quoted as saying. “They (new elections) won’t happen.”