Day by day Lukashenko fades. Belarus moves closer to dangerous power vacuum (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 635.

Via RT (https://www.rt.com/russia/498309-belarus-affairs-putin-merkel-talk/)….

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his German and French counterparts Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron that any attempt by outside forces to intervene in the political crisis in Belarus would be counterproductive.

In two separate phone calls on Tuesday, initiated by Berlin and Paris, Putin stressed that placing external pressure on the leadership in Minsk is unacceptable. Russia and Belarus have formal military and political alliances, via the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and a ‘union state’ agreement.

According to the German side, Chancellor Merkel told Putin that Alexander Lukashenko’s government must stop using violence against peaceful demonstrators, enter into a dialogue with the opposition, and immediately release political prisoners.

The chancellor’s comments came amid various discussions among European Union members about how to address the situation in Belarus. EU ministers agreed last Friday to draw up a list of targets for a new round of sanctions, and politicians in Poland and Lithuania, and other states, have pushed for interventions, to various degrees.

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

I do not see President Lukashenko “fading” at all. On the contrary. Belarusian troops are exercising close to the border with Poland and Lithuania, while Russian troops have been moved to the border with Belarus. Both armies are ready for intervention. Police vans and prison lorries have been seen moving to the centre of Minsk to take in unruly rioters. President Lukashenko publicly declared he will not cede.

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
Reply to  Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

TASS:

Russian envoy to Belarus states he will not meet with opposition representatives

https://tass.com/politics/1191039

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

Russian President Putin told Angela Merkel on the phone to mind her own business and not meddle in Belarusian affairs.

TV Mir 24:

0
Reply
jpthiran
jpthiran
August 18, 2020

…interesting updates…thank you…

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

Putin – External pressure on Belarus is unacceptable

https://eng.belta.by/politics/view/putin-external-pressure-on-belarus-is-unacceptable-132651-2020/

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

President Lukashenko – Government will never fall in Belarus

https://eng.belta.by/president/view/lukashenko-government-will-never-fall-in-belarus-132624-2020/

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

Scheduled Air Force flights in progress to protect Belarusian borders

https://eng.belta.by/society/view/scheduled-air-force-flights-in-progress-to-protect-belarusian-border-132655-2020/

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Finland reaffirm commitment to dialogue

https://eng.belta.by/politics/view/foreign-ministries-of-belarus-finland-reaffirm-commitment-to-dialogue-132646-2020/

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

President Lukashenko, “We have held an election, there will be no other”

https://eng.belta.by/president/view/lukashenko-weve-held-an-election-there-will-be-no-other-132617-2020/

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Olivia Kroth
0
Reply
jpthiran
jpthiran
August 18, 2020

…Oliva relax…your neck vein can explode… 🙂

Last edited 3 minutes ago by jpthiran
0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

BELTA:

President Lukashenko pledges adequate response to provocations

https://eng.belta.by/president/view/lukashenko-pledges-adequate-response-to-provocations-132623-2020/

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

What is the background of the failed Belarus-Majdan coup? The only opposition candidate in the Belarusian election, Tichanovskaya, is the unknown wife of a little-known blogger. She is an uninteresting, unimportant figure, like the US puppet Guaido in Venezuela. She was mainly used by the imperialist countries to formally recognize her as new “President” instead of Alexander Lukashenko.  All members of the opposition understood very well that the Tichanovskaya election victory could not be won under any circumstances, so that there was no point in discussing her programme, views and statements. In fact, she has no programme at all. She… Read more »

0
Reply
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
August 18, 2020

THE DAILY SABAH:

Belarus has started military drills on its western border, close to neighbouring Poland and Lithuania.
Belarus’s defense ministry said Sunday that it would hold military exercises in Grodno region from Monday to Thursday. The military drills were announced after Lukashenko accused NATO of a military build-up in Lithuania and Poland near Belarus’s western border.
Meanwhile, Lukashenko said on Monday there would be no new presidential election.
“You should never expect me to do something under pressure,” he was quoted as saying. “They (new elections) won’t happen.”

0
Reply

