Dave Nachmanoff Live On YouTube

One of the very few good things about the lockdown madness is that some artists have been performing live from home. One of these is Dave Nachmanoff. If you haven’t heard him or heard of him, he is a singer-songwriter cut from the same cloth as Al Stewart, or more accurately the acolyte of the inventor of historical folk-rock. Although nearly twenty years Al’s junior, the two men have worked together for many years, including collaborating. In 2001, Nachmanoff recorded The Loyalist, a song the two men wrote together at the kitchen table.

Al Stewart was born in Glasgow but moved to England as an infant with his widowed mother. His early life and his first love are chronicled in embarrassing detail on his early albums. After his monster hit Year Of The Cat, he relocated to California, and even wrote a coded song about that, Almost Lucy.

Dave Nachmanoff has an entirely different history, growing up on the East Coast, he too relocated to California, graduating from University of California Davis with a PhD in Philosophy. Having done that, he had to write a song called Descartes In Amsterdam. He has released thirteen albums in his own right, and has also written custom songs.

In 2013, Dave supported Al performing his own set first as at Croydon’s Fairfield Halls. For the past few years, Al has been backed by The Empty Pockets, including in the UK, but the bromance between the two men is still very much alive. On February 6, at 4pm Pacific Time, 7 pm Eastern Standard Time, and whatever time that is in London – midnight? – Dave Nachmanoff will be performing the Al Stewart Edition for YouTube Live From Nachville.

Set your reminder. And check out his website.

