Cyberattack Shuts Down Biggest Meat Producer in World, JBS – Cyberpandemic meets Food Supply

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Klaus Schwab strikes again. He is deliberately sabotaging computerised systems. He “predicted” this several months ago.
And Nestle are buying up as much of the world’s water supplies to bottle and charge the consumer, as their CEO says water is not a human right.
That’s what you get if you run your IT systems on Redmond Microshit Databases and Server software with former chairman Billy Gates and lots of backdoors and holes for the guys and gals from the WEF to mess around whenever they wish to or on the oh so great cloud services from the other buddies of the WEF.
Dumb is as dumb does.