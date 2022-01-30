The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Croatia hits back at NATO & Macron. Boris threatens Russia. Germany sends helmets
***News Topic 717***
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.