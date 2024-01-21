in Latest, Video

Crisis Ukraine: Avdeyevka Collapse, Reports Zaluzhny Sacked Budanov Taking Over; Al-Asad Base Attack

18 Views 13 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
January 21, 2024

Ukraine has been robbing Peter to pay Paul for a while now, it is inevitable that all their positions are now substantially weakened and are now beginning to collapse when challenged. This situation will only get worse going forward until it is apparent to even their ardent supporters, that Ukraine is defeated.

3
Reply
deroudilhe
deroudilhe
January 21, 2024

Although both their content are good, sometimes outstanding, both Christoforou and Mercouris are far better, far better, from the pure media point of view, when they speak together. They should stop their one man shows and concentrate exclusively on their informative dialogs. NO DOUBT the audience would double.

1
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
Reply to  deroudilhe
January 21, 2024

…and supermarkets should sell only one type of bread because that is the type I prefer.

0
Reply

Balochistan; Pakistan-Iran strikes. Saudi Arabia prepares Gaza peace plan

All Western Governments Now Are Nazi