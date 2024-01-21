All Western Governments Now Are Nazi

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

The ideology that is nazi (no initial cap on that) is not the German Nazi (initial-cap) Party which introduced the ideology as running a nation, but is instead the ideology itself, simply what is now the ideology of all Western — i.e., U.S.-and-allied — Governments, all of which now are run on this racist-fascist imperialistic supremacist ideology. It’s a might-makes-right ideology, which the U.S. regime calls “the rules-based international order” in which those “rules” are supposed to come not from the U.N.’s international laws but instead from the U.S. regime itself, to be whatever that regime, which has the nerve to call itself “democratic,” says that they are. And one of these “rules” is that what Israel now is doing in Gaza is NOT to be called a “genocide” to get rid of the Gazans, nor even an “ethnic cleansing” of them if some of its victims will become expelled instead of all Gazans being mass-murdered (exterminated, genocided), either by bombing them or starving them to death.

On January 4th, the U.S. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby condemned South Africa’s 84-page case at the International Court of Justice which charges that Israel is indeed practicing now genocide or else ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Kirby said “We find this submission meritless, counterproductive, and completely without any basis in fact whatsoever.”

A leading international lawyer, Robert Herbst, had already headlined on January 2nd “South Africa Presents a Devastating Case Against Israel Exposing Genocidal Acts in Horrifying Detail”, and he opened:

South Africa’s 84 page long Application to the International Court of Justice to begin proceedings against Israel for its genocide in Gaza is a devastating document laying out Israel’s genocidal acts and statements in horrifying detail.

The following article by ICAHD USA co-chair Robert Herbst was first published in Mondoweiss on 31 December 2023.

On Thursday, December 28, South Africa filed an Application Instituting Proceedings at the International Court of Justice to commence proceedings in a legal forum against Israel for its genocide in Gaza, and to press for “provisional measures” – a preliminary order requiring the Israel Government and military to cease their genocidal acts in Gaza pending a full hearing by the court.

South Africa’s Application is 84 pages long and devastating – to the State of Israel, to its Jewish political and military leaders and personnel committing the genocidal acts and speaking openly of their genocidal intent, to those in Israel, America, and Europe standing so firmly in support of them, and to the Jewish people in whose name Israel purports to act.

So, as-of January 4th, when the U.S. White House dismissed that case as “meritless,” that list of co-conspirators includes also U.S. President Joe Biden. Kirby (unlike Herbst) presented no case regarding South Africa’s case, but merely his allegation that it was “meritless.” When presenting an opinion, nazis don’t need to provide relevant facts, and so he offered none. The White House repeated that January 4th statement on January 20th, when Mr. Kirby said “I want to say again that we don’t have any indications that there’s deliberate — deliberate efforts to commit war crimes by the Israeli Defense Forces.” And, yet again, none of the White House press corps challenged him on that — they’re all stenographers to power, they’re all propagandists for the Government, none of them is an authentic journalist. In fact, both times when he made that stunning lie (on Jan. 4th and then again on Jan. 20th), none of the press-members did a follow-up question on it, such as “but members of Netanyahu’s Cabinet have been publicly saying that — well here is how South Africa put it in their 84-pager to the ICJ:

The Israeli Prime Minister also returned to the theme in his ‘Christmas message’, stating: “we’re facing monsters, monsters who murdered children in front of their parents . . . This is a battle not only of Israel against these barbarians, it’s a battle of civilization against barbarism”.445 On 28 October 2023, as Israeli forces prepared their land invasion of Gaza, the Prime Minister invoked the Biblical story of the total destruction of Amalek by the Israelites, stating: “you must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember”.446 The Prime Minister referred again to Amalek in the letter sent on 3 November 2023 to Israeli soldiers and officers.447 The relevant biblical passage reads as follows: “Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxens and sheep, camels and asses”.448

— President of Israel: On 12 October 2023, President Isaac Herzog made clear that Israel was not distinguishing between militants and civilians in Gaza, stating in a press conference to foreign media — in relation Palestinians in Gaza, over one million of whom are children: “It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians not aware not involved. It’s absolutely not true. … and we will fight until we break their backbone.”449 On 15 October 2023, echoing the words of Prime Minister Netanyahu, the President told foreign media that “we will uproot evil so that there will be good for the entire region and the world.”450 The Israeli President is one of many Israelis to have handwritten ‘messages’ on bombs to be dropped on Gaza.451

— Israeli Minister of Defence: On 9 October 2023, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in an Israeli Army ‘situation update’ advised that Israel was “imposing a complete siege on Gaza. No electricity, no food, no water, no fuel. Everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.”452 He also informed troops on the Gaza border that he had released all the restraints”,453 stating in terms that “Gaza won’t return to what it was before. We will eliminate everything.”454 …:

— Israeli Minister for National Security: On 10 November 2023, Itamar Ben-Gvir clarified the government’s position in a televised address, stating: “[t]o be clear, when we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means … those who support … — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed.”456

— Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure: ‘Tweeting’ on 13 October 2023, Israel Katz stated: “All the civilian population in Gaza is ordered to leave immediately. We will win. They will not receive a drop of water or a single battery until they leave the world.”457 On 12 October 2023, he ‘tweeted’: “Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home. … And no one will preach us morality.”458

— Israeli Minister of Finance: On 8 October 2023, Bezalel Smotrich stated at a meeting of the Israeli Cabinet that “[w]e need to deal a blow that hasn’t been seen in 50 years and take down Gaza.”459

— Israeli Minister of Heritage: On 1 November 2023, Amichai Eliyahu posted on Facebook: “The north of the Gaza Strip, more beautiful than ever. Everything is blown up and flattened, simply a pleasure for the eyes … We must talk about the day after. In my mind, we will hand over lots to all those who fought for Gaza over the years and to those evicted from Gush Katif” [a former Israeli settlement].460 He later argued against humanitarian aid as “[w]e wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid”, and “there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza”.461 He also posited a nuclear attack on the Gaza Strip.462

— Israeli Minister of Agriculture: On 11 November 2023, Avi Dichter in a television interview recalled the Nakba of 1948, in which over 80 percent of the Palestinian population of the new Israeli State was forced from or fled their homes, stating that “[w]e are now actually rolling out the Gaza Nakba”.463

…

The U.S.-and-allied press hide instead of present the case that South Africa placed at the ICJ on December 28th; they simply lie about it, since their Governments do.

On January 21st, Russia’s RT News headlined “Russia reacts to Germany’s support for Israel in genocide case”, and reported that,

Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia is not surprised that Germany has decided to defend Israel in a genocide case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as unconditional support for the Jewish state is obligatory in Washington’s ‘rules-based international order,’ Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. …

Berlin has disputed the genocide charge. On January 5, a spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said that Israel’s “targeted action against armed attackers; that is, fighters in an armed conflict, is not action with the intention of destroying an ethnic group.”

“We have made it very clear that, in our opinion, the claim that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip is false and not covered by the Convention,” the official added. …

Germany has 231 U.S. military bases.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s latest book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

