COVID-19 strategy: UK, Sweden and Belarus (Video)

The Duran's Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss how the governments of the UK, Sweden and Belarus are dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Via TASS News…

The Kremlin has no information whether Minsk sent official requests through diplomatic channels for help in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do not know if such appeals were sent through diplomatic channels,” Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday, commenting on Kommersant newspaper’s report that Belarus allegedly contacted Russia, asking for help.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin proceeds from an understanding that all countries are now “in the same boat.”

“This is a common challenge for us all, and it is impossible to fight this virus without cooperation, combined effort, partnership and mutual help and aid,” he added. “This concerns all countries in the world and in the case of our brotherly Belarus, this is a unique situation.”

