COVID-19 Middle East Hunger and Poverty. The outcome of COVID will introduce its unfortunate set of issues. Some of which we already see in a recently announced U.S. economic recession.

Much like the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918 was the reason for the Great Depression. Which prompted World War II. When the wheels of history start to turn they tend to feed off of one another.

The economic crises of the COVID-19 pandemic will no doubt start existing long term patterns and set up the stage for the breakdown. To value this one needs just study the Middle East and India. Portions of which are turning into a strict tinder box.

India, for example, is home to over a billion people. By 2027 it is expected to surpass China as the world’s most populated country. However, at the same time, government authorities report that half of the country (around 600 million) people experience the side effects of “extraordinary water pressure.”

Likewise, during the next decade, the demand for water in India will increase to more than 2x from the current availability. To make the situation worse, by the end of the century temperature will rise in the region. This will rise to the level that humans can not resist.” As in somewhere like 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Now optimists normally propose the subject to a quick-fix solution. Like solar power controlled climate control systems. What’s left unsaid is that many people in India despite everything need to go outside to make a living.

India (Middle East)

Over half of India’s population works in agriculture. Each one of those solar powered controlled heat exchangers is just going to only going make to the situation much worse in the fields.

However, heat and water shortage aren’t the only existential dangers. To be sure, there’s no guarantee that India will even survive long enough to witness Mother Nature’s rage by the century’s end.

That is because India’s nearby neighbor, Pakistan, additionally faces high levels of water pressure. Pakistan much of its new water using the Indus System of rivers. Which streams into the nation from you got it India.

Approximately 90 percent of Pakistan’s agriculture is based on Indus System waterways.

Himalayan Ice

Himalayan glaciers that feed the Indus System shrinks. The relating increase in demand will guarantee that entrance to consumable water. That turns into an important issue.

If India somehow managed to remove Pakistan’s supply, as Indian authorities have just taken steps to do. The result would be extremely dangerous.

India and Pakistan both have atomic bombs. In any case two or three hundred nuclear heads each. Friend evaluated logical exploration shows that if these weapons were utilized to target high populated cities, it would send fallout. Into the climate and result in an atomic winter.

Researchers believe that surface daylight would decline by 20 percent to 35 percent and precipitation by 15 percent to 30 percent.

