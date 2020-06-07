COVID-19 latest: Brazil’s President Bolsonaro threatens to leave WHO

Follow our article for all the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 6.7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 395,000 deaths have been recorded globally so far, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The US has the world’s highest number of deaths, over 109,000, while the UK is Europe’s worst-hit country, accounting for over 40,000 fatalities.

Bolsonaro threatens to leave the WHO

The Brazilian President threatened to withdraw his country from the World Health Organization (WHO), just as his American counterpart Donald Trump did, to protest against “ideological bias”.

“I tell you here, the United States left WHO, we are considering it in the future (…). Either WHO works without ideological bias, or we are leaving it too.”

“We don’t need outsiders to give their feelings about health here,” he told reporters in Brasilia.

Merkel: ‘Courage and determination’ to come out of the crisis

In her weekly video address, the German chancellor acknowledged the country will have to borrow money to pay for the additional spending, but insisted that “now, in the most serious economic crisis in the Federal Republic of Germany (since WWII), it is necessary to act with courage and determination.”

Germany’s three governing parties announced a €130 billion package on Wednesday to revive the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cyprus reopening to tourism on Tuesday

After closing its borders for almost three months, Cyprus will again welcome tourists from Tuesday, offering to cover their health costs in the event of contamination on the Mediterranean island.

With 3.4 million visitors per year, the EU member is highly dependent on tourism, which accounts for about 15% of its GDP.

But due to coronavirus, the island expects about 70% fewer tourists this year.

“Nobody here expects to earn money this year,” Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said on Thursday.

