Corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson Refused Roger Stone from Raising the Argument that Would have Set Him Free – Proof that Russia Hacked the DNC – As a Result He Faces Life in Prison

Roger Stone was convicted today on seven counts of process crimes which could put him in prison for the rest of his life. He’s indicted because corrupt Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not allow Stone to argue for proof that Russians hacked the DNC server, as was reported in the Mueller report. Stone claimed that if the Russians didn’t hack the DNC, his case would be dismissed, but Judge Jackson wouldn’t let him.

We reported on May 11, 2019, that Roger Stone and his legal team requested the report from Crowdstrike, the firm connected with the Deep State who reportedly did inspect the DNC server after emails were released by WikiLeaks. This report was used by the FBI and the Mueller gang as support that the DNC was hacked by Russia.

oldandjaded
oldandjaded

a sneak preview of whats to come? Will Bill Binney be the next to “commit suicide”?

November 16, 2019
BobValdez
BobValdez

Appeal time. Start the appeal and drag this out until the election, after the dump wins Stone will be pardoned.

November 16, 2019
chris brunelle
chris brunelle

Binney has anticipated what you are suggesting, Jaded. Binney has publicly asserted that he will never commit suicide. He stated that any allegation of death by suicide would, in fact, be a murder.

November 17, 2019

