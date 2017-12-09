CONFIRMED: US will have no future role in Peace Process – Palestinian Foreign Minister

Palestine’s Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki has confirmed that his country will no longer seek to discuss the long stalled Israel-Palestine peace process with representatives of the United States.

According to al-Maliki, the US will have “no role” in the peace process stemming from Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem/al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

Today’s statement confirms yesterday’s remarks from Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia, Hafiz Nofal who stated that instead of working with Washington, Palestine will look for new international brokers to participate in future peace talks.

This comes amid sources close to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stating that Abbas will cancel a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence during his forthcoming visit to the region.