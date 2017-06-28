CONFIRMED: Ukrainian regime tortures prisoners of war–violates international law

The torture of prisoners of war is blemish on the record of the international community and the United Nations.

The Special Operations Force of the Ukrainian regime have tortured prisoners from the Lugansk People’s Republic in a move that violates every protocol of international legal requirements for the treatment of prisoners of war.

On the 24th of June, forces loyal to the Ukrainian regime killed two servicemen from the Lugansk People’s Republic and captured four others.

Those who were taken prisoner were later tortured.

Below are photos of the victims.

Independent Donbass based journalist Graham Phillips reported on the condition of the torture victims in the following way,

“– On June 26, the Stakhanov branch of the forensic medical examination carried out a study of the bodies of two dead servicemen. The following bodily injuries were found during the examination of the body of one of the dead LPR soldiers: multiple bruises and abrasions of the head, torso and limbs, fractures of the bones of the facial skeleton, fracture of the left shoulder, three stab wounds to the chest, twelve bullet wounds to the torso and limbs, said forensic expert Dmitry Malovichko. Upon examination of the body of the second victim, forensic experts also established a series of injuries: bodily injuries in the form of multiple bruises and abrasions of the head, the torso and limbs, fracture of the ribs on both sides, bullet bullet wound to the abdomen and chest, and gunshot bullet wounds in the head region. All the injuries are intravital, these men were repeatedly tortured while injuring them,’ Malovichko said. Forensic medical expert Denis Mosin noted that the LPR soldiers who were captured by Ukrainian punitive forces were brutally murdered”.

This is a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions on the rights of prisoners of war.

The Lugansk People’s Republic intends to fully investigate and prosecute the war criminals responsible for the atrocities.

Since an illegal coup in 2014 brought the current Ukrainian regime to power, its armed forces and loyalist combatants have been guilty of targeting civilians in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as using chemical weapons on civilian targets.

The new evidence of torture is a further demonstrate that the Kiev regime’s lawlessness and crimes against humanity is a blight on the record of the United Nations and the wider international community.