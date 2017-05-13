CONFIRMED: The Donetsk People’s Republic seeks to join the Russian Federation

Many people have wondered whether the leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk wish their young countries to remain independent republics when the war is over or whether they see their long term future in the Russian Federation.

Today, the answer came from Donetsk People’s Republic leader Alexander Zakharchenko.

Speaking at a press conference during a meeting with Russian politicians, Zakharchenko said,

“We have only one goal, returning to the homeland”.

The Donetsk leader spoke fondly of Russia and reminded his audience that the people of Donbass are Russian and always have been. Today, only a war and legal technicalities stand in the way of the inevitable. There are many hurdles yet to jump, but Donbass is on its way home.