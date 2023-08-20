The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Collective west preparations for the West Germany plan
The Duran: Episode 1674
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It seems my previous attempt to post with a link has met with issues so I will try again. An article appeared on Brookings Institute site May, 2014 which is as fresh and relevant today as when it was written.(excepting Finland entry to NATO) The authors looked at 3 scenarios for a future Ukraine: Ukraine in EU and NATO, a Neutral Ukraine along Finland model, and a fully Russianised Ukraine. The article was called “Ukraine: A prize neither Russia nor the West can afford to win” I have reread it several times since 2014 and I believe the prediction that… Read more »