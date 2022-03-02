in Latest, Video

Col. Macgregor keeps it real on Fox News. China ready to mediate settlement

117 Views 1 Comment

Col. Macgregor keeps it real on Fox News. China ready mediate settlement
The Duran: Episode 1237

Col. Douglas Macgregor on Putin’s next steps in the Ukraine invasion

Col. Douglas Macgregor on Putin's next steps in the Ukraine invasion

The decorated combat veteran says the U.S. should stay out of the conflict in Ukraine, adding it will create a far more severe humanitarian crisis, on ‘Sunday Night in America.’

The Duran

