CNN is TERRIFIED by the growth of alternative media sources (VIDEO)

Ricky Twisdale 2,234
The mainstream media's desperate effort to smear online alternative media as "fake news" is backfiring on them

The US mainstream media is fighting a losing battle against the rise of online alternative media like The Duran.

While corporate-sponsored establishment outlets like CNN and the New York Times denounce alt media as so-called “fake news,” it is they who prove themselves the true purveyors of falsity on a daily basis.

Here’s analysis from The Duran’s Peter Lavelle:

Ricky Twisdale
Writer for The Duran based in Moscow. On Twitter @RickyTwisdale