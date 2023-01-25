The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
CNN, 30 Abrams to Ukraine. Scholz caves on Leopards. Podolyak warns ‘pampered’ Russian cities. U/1
Six months twelve months, Russia should make sure that there is nothing left to fight for in the Ukraine, only rubble.
The way things are going, Putin will have to make up his mind, is it going to be Russian people who are going to get it in the neck or is it the UKIES, this slowly slowly has it’s place but eventually the chips are going to be put on the table, so when does the real hit back start before it is too late.
Good news. Russia now has the opportunity to releave the US of at least 30 tanks.
Yeah. I can just picture the piles of dead Ukrainian soldiers – all bearing logos on their jackets saying “Sponsored by J.P.Morgan”. If it wasn’t so disgusting, it would be laughable.