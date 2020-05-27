Clementine Ford And The Rise Of The Cry Bully

If you are not au fait with the phrase cry bully, she is a woman who punches a man in the face then curses him for bruising her knuckles. Cry bullies come in both sexes and all sixty-four genders, but social justice warriors and feminists make up the majority.

If you haven’t heard of Clementine Ford, she is the Australian equivalent of Jessica Valenti, but while Valenti is at least physically attractive, Ford is an ugly woman made even uglier by her tattooed arms. Yuk! The photo above is an accurate portrait of her personality.

In 2015, she boasted about having a hotel manager sacked after he branded her a slut in a Facebook post. One can argue that like policemen, doctors and others in positions of power or responsibility, the ordinary rules of free speech do not apply to hotel managers. One can also argue that those who live by the sword should die by it. The following year, Ford received a 30 day Facebook ban for using unladylike language. In September 2018, she was threatened with dismissal for publishing comments about the Prime Minister that went too far. She resigned before she could be sacked, but for some bizarre reason she is still being paid to churn out her polemics in cyberspace.

Ford continues to target the males of the species powerful and humble, while continuing to whine about their misogyny and “sexism”, having too little self-awareness to realise they are repaying her in her own coin. Her latest outrageous comment was that the coronavirus wasn’t killing enough men, one that was so outrageous it led to a rare apology:

“I’m a big enough person to admit when I’ve misjudged something. I still stand 100% behind my fury at men exploiting women’s unpaid labour (exacerbated by the global pandemic), but I’ve reconsidered my flippancy in discussing it.”

The global pandemic indeed, as opposed to the local one, perhaps?

This isn’t the first time Ford has stooped so low, however. In 2017, during a book signing she inserted a handwritten note into a copy asking “Have you killed any men today? And if not, why not?”

Again, if this is humour – and one suspects it was not to be taken literally – then there is still the double standard. If it is a mystery why any publisher worthy of the name would employ Ford, it is an even bigger mystery why currently she has nearly eight hundred supporters on Patreon.

She is of course far from the only feminist cry bully soliciting funds successfully from a gullible public. Unlike Ford, her contemporary Anita Sarkeesian is definitely physically attractive, and is currently making an excellent living off Patreon. She claims to be creating problems for the patriarchy, the one that doesn’t exist, and her tone is altogether far more reasonable.

Anita is a more passive-aggressive cry bully than a confrontational one. In 2015, she was highlighted in a ludicrous United Nations report on “cyber violence” against women and girls. Her testimony to the UN was an overt plea for censorship, but only of people who disagree with her.

Apart from her Patreon, Anita has been keeping a low profile in recent years, probably because of what many gamers perceive as her grand rip-off of around a hundred and fifty thousand dollars by playing the victim card. There are though plenty more cry bullies out there, and they are not all women. When you identify one, best walk by on the other side of the street.

