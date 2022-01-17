CIA trains Ukrainian nazis how ‘to kill Russians’

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

On January 13th, Zach Dorfman of Yahoo News headlined “CIA-trained Ukrainian paramilitaries may take central role if Russia invades”, but failed to note that the phrase “Ukrainian paramilitaries” traditionally refers not to regular Ukrainian Government conscripted soldiers (nor to any elite group of those, such as some people might otherwise assume), but instead it refers to intensely racist armed anti-Russian fanatics and mercenaries, especially highly motivated nazis (racist-fascists), who have been selected, organized, and personally armed and led, by Dmitriy Yarosh (the leader of one of Ukraine’s two nazi parties, “Right Sector”), and by Andrei Biletsky, the founder of the Ukrainan-oligarch-subsidized Azov Battalion, which is Ukraine’s other main “paramilitary” organization, and which organization is just as nazi in its ideology as the Right Sector party is. Biletsky and Yarosh personally share the same nazi ideology, which (as Hitler’s did) hates both Jews and Russians; but, whereas Hitler’s Nazis hated and wanted to kill mainly Jews, Ukraine’s nazis hate and want to kill mainly Russians. So, these “paramilitaries” are the people (“Ukrainian paramilitaries”) whom the CIA has, according to Dorfman’s Yahoo article, been training ever since 2014 — training, as Dorfman himself puts it, “to kill Russians”, which is the only clue he provided to the extremist right-wing ideology these individuals represent. Dorfman (Yahoo) presented the CIA’s motivation as being simply to increase Ukraine’s “ability to push back against the Russians” — purely defensive, nothing aggressive. As is usual for American ‘news’ (propaganda) media, ONLY U.S.-and-allied Governments and their officials and academics were interviewed in that Yahoo article, much the same as had happened regarding U.S. mainstream ‘news’-reporting in 2002 about “Saddam’s WMD,” which didn’t actually exist, but which were the U.S.-and-allied excuse to invade and destroy Iraq (so that U.S.-and-allied oil companies could exract its oil). So, the news-reporting in this article — what will be reported here — will be no one’s mere claims, but instead will be only allegations that are backed-up by direct online links to the actual evidence, so that a reader doesn’t need to rely so much upon trust in any news-medium, but the reader is instead empowered thereby to see the sources and, on that basis, make one’s own decisions, about what is news, and what is, instead, propaganda, regarding these matters. This will be essential background in order to understand what the U.S. CIA has been doing, for the last eight years, teaching “Ukraine’s paramilitaries,” “to kill Russians.”

——

On 5 April 2015, I bannered “U.S. to Start Training Nazi Troops in Ukraine, on April 20th, Hitler’s Birthday” and reported that “It has just been announced that, on April 20th (Hitler’s birthday), U.S. troops will start training troops of Ukraine’s nazi Azov Battalion.” However, the CIA’s participation in that “training” wasn’t yet publicly known. Perhaps those “U.S. troops” were actually CIA, instead.

Two days later, on 7 April 2015, I headlined “Fox ‘News’ ‘Expert’ Says We Must “Start Killing Russians.” But now we know that ever since 2014, the CIA has been training Ukraine’s “paramilitaries” (which includes the Azov Battalion) for that very purpose.

During the preparatory period from 2011 to February 2014, up until the Obama-led 2014 coup that installed U.S. control and fascist government over Ukraine, Yarosh had worked directly under Andrey Parubiy, who was a co-founder of Ukraine’s other nazi party (formerly called the “Social Nationalist Party of Ukraine”), which party the CIA renamed the “Freedom” Party (“Svoboda”) in order to hide its origin as having been Ukraine’s first nazi party, which went back all the way to WW II. It had then been called the “OUN” (Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists), and it joined forces with Hitler trying to defeat Stalin (who then was allied with America against Hitler). In other words: though America now sponsors Ukraine’s nazis, America during WW II had been at war against Ukraine’s nazis.

President Truman quietly (on 25 July 1945) took up Hitler’s fallen global-imperialist banner for Germany to control the world, and he made it into America’s own banner for America to control the world, under the PR cover-story of America’s being ‘anti-communist’, all so that America would ultimately control not just the Soviet Union but the entire planet, and establish “the favorable U.S.-dominated status quo”, which America’s billionaires have been (and are) determined that it must always be: an all-encompassing global U.S. empire (which therefore must also include both Russia and China).

The nazi nature of America’s Government didn’t become blatant until Obama’s Presidency; but, ever since his successful 2014 coup in Ukraine, America’s nazism has been blatant by preparing the way for a nuclearized version of Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa against Russia, and this plan is called “Nuclear Primacy” — the ability to use nuclear weapons no longer in order to deter WW III, but instead to win WW III, by blitz-attacking Russia so fast and suddenly that Russia won’t have enough time to launch its retaliatory weapons.

America’s foot-hold in Ukraine is key to establishing this deadly threat to Russians. It’s as-if during the U.S.-Soviet Cold War the Soviets had perpetrated a coup taking control over Mexico. In fact, today is already a repeat of the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, but in reverse — America planning to install nuclear missiles just 10 minutes flight-time away from Moscow.

Only two nations vote at the U.N. against resolutions condemning Nazism and any other type of organized racism, and those two Governments are U.S. and Ukraine; and this has been the case steadily ever since the Nobel Peace Prize winner Obama was in power. So, today’s threat of a global nuclear war is the main gift that the Nobel Peace prize winner Obama gave to today’s world. (This isn’t to praise Trump or the Republicans, but just to state the clear fact about Obama and his team.)

Yarosh had been selected by the CIA even as early as 1 March 2013 (a “tech camp” held in America’s Ukrainian Embassy to train Yarosh’s people how to organize a ‘revolution’) to carry out the planned coup, under the nominal leadership of Yarosh’s boss Parubiy, who was appointed by the CIA to be publicly the “Commander of the Maidan” (anti-Russian) movement, and who subsequently became the Obama Ukrainian coup-regime’s National Security and Defense chief, overseeing the planned ethnic cleansing (“ATO” or “Anti-Terrorist Operation”) to eliminate ethnic Russian citizens from Ukraine. That “ATO” was often carried out at night, using methods that the Gestapo had employed. However, some of the regime’s bombings occurred during daylight hours. (The regime’s firebombings, though, were usually done at night, when peope were at home.)

Here is a statement from Biletsky about his ideology:

[symbol is presented here of the inverted Nazi Wolfsangel sign]

The main idea of mystical Social Nationalism is its creation, consisting not of piles of separate individuals united mechanistically into something called “Ukrainian” and the presence of Ukrainian passport, but instead a single National biological organism, which will consist of a new people — a physically, intellectually and spiritually more highly developed people. From the mass of individuals will thus come forth the nation, and the faint start of modern man: Superman.

Social Nationalism is based on a number of fundamental principles that clearly distinguish it from other right-wing movements. This triad is: socialism, racism, imperialism.

I. Socialism. We fight to create a harmonious national community. We argue that cutting social rozmezhovanist leads to decay and disintegration of Spirit of the national community, as well as fostering selfishness. We vidmitayemo being rich (provided the wealth acquired by them fair and socially useful work), but rejected the possibility of the poor. Every Ukrainian irrespective of the nature of the work should have a decent social status and material security. “I am ashamed to be poor in a rich country, even more ashamed to be rich in a poor country.”

On the principle of socialism follows our complete negation of democracy and liberalism, which generate rozbytthya Nation isolated on gray power unit and a crowd of famous personalities (ochlocracy). Instead, we put forward the idea of national solidarity, the natural hierarchy and discipline, as the basis of our new society. Not a “democratic vote” crowd, who can not give councils to their own life, much less to the life of the State, but instead natural selection of the best representatives of the Nation — born-leaders as Ukraine’s leaders. Anyone who believes that this system of government is unacceptable, let him think, and if acceptable modern power system in which the prostitute and the Academy have equal say where degraded addict or gay equally valued in the election of the commander of the armored division. People by nature are born with different abilities and abilities and therefore the greatest happiness of man — when it finds its own place in the national hierarchy and conscientiously fulfills its purpose in life.

II. Racism. All our nationalism is nothing — just a castle in the sand — without reliance on the foundation of blood Races. Traditional (postwar, postounivskomu) nationalism has put the cart before the horse – claim that the nation is linguistic, cultural or territorial and economic phenomenon. We certainly do not exclude the value of spiritual, cultural and linguistic factors, as well as territorial patriotism. But our deep conviction is that all this only derivatives from our race, our racial nature. If Ukrainian spirituality, culture and language are unique, it is only because our racial nature is unique. If Ukraine will become paradise on earth, it is only because our Race turned it so.

Accordingly, treatment of our national body should start with racial purification of the Nation. And then in a healthy body can be regenerated a Race healthy national spirit, and its culture, language and everything else. Apart from the question of purity, we must pay attention to matters of usefulness to Races. Ukrainians — it’s part (and one of the largest and highest quality) of the European White Races. Races that produce a great civilization, the highest human achievement. The historic mission of our Nation, a watershed in this century, is thus to lead the White peoples of the world in the final crusade for their survival. It is to lead the war against Semites and the sub-humans they use.

III. Imperialism. We change the slogans “Independent Ukraine,” “United Ukraine” and “Ukrainians,” by an imperial nation that has a long history. Throughout its existence, the Ukrainians had at least two superpowers – Great Scythia and Kievan Rus. The task of the present generation is to create a Third Empire [a Ukrainian Third Reich] — Great Ukraine. This question, oddly enough, is not so much political as biological. Any living organism in nature seeks to expand, reproduce itself, increase its numbers. This law is universal and Paramecium caudatum, and for the person and for the Nation-Race. Suspension means extinction in nature — death. The slowdown in population growth leads to biological death of Nations, the suspension of political expansion, and decline of the state. Thousands of times we have heard stenannya pseudo-nationalist oppression of us Poles and Moscow, their curses to the empires. Social Nationalism is not so, he says – if we are strong, we take what is ours by right and even more, we will build a superpower empire — Great Ukraine, which is the legal successor of the Scythian and Kiev Russian empires. If we are weak, we place among the conquered peoples dying. As things are in nature! The choice is ours!

So, Social Nationalism raises to shield all old Ukrainian Aryan values forgotten in modern society. Only their recovery and implementation by a group of fanatical fighters can we lead to the final victory of European civilization in the world struggle.

This stand is right, and can not be otherwise!

Glory to Ukraine!

Andrei Beletsky

Because he’s mainly anti-Jewish, instead of mainly anti-Russian, the U.S. didn’t allow him officially into Ukraine’s Government. However, Yarosh and Parubiy knew enough to hide their hatred of Jews; and, so, they were allowed official participation, as I explained in my 17 June 2015 “THE WHO’S WHO AT THE TOP OF THE COUP”. Biletsky did manage to become elected by Ukrainian voters to be a Member of Parliament shortly after the coup, and he remained there until 2019; but the U.S. regime didn’t care about that, because he was only one of many members. Both Yarosh and Parubiy knew that any overt anti-Semitism would be counter-productive because America had fought against the Nazis under FDR, and had been allied then with the Soviet Union. Biletsky isn’t that bright, but this also caused him to be more honest about himself than were Yarosh and Parubiy. Nonetheless, American billionaires, and U.S.-and-allied governments, provided assistance even to Biletsky’s political career, while it lasted. Steve Weissman, as early as 25 March 2014, put together an incredibly comprehensive, solidly documented, and comprehensive history of “the Americans Who Put Together the Coup in Kiev”, and these were American billionaires George Soros and Pierre Omidyar, and both the U.S. and Netherlands Governments. For example: Hromadske Television was established in 2013 in Ukraine, financed by the U.S. Government, the Netherlands Government, George Soros (“The International Renaissance Fund”), and also by Pierre Omidyar, and the Governments of Canada, Switzerland, California, Germany, and the EU, all in order to propagandize for regime-change in Ukraine and for exterminating Ukraine’s ethnic Russians, especially in the heavily ethnic Russian Donbass region. Amongst U.S.-and-allied billionaires and Governments, there was no public dissension on this, they all were either funding the extermination campaign and the propaganda in Ukraine for it, or else silent about it. However, Obama’s Administration had actually started by no later than 23 June 2011 to plan for overthrowing and replacing Viktor Yanukovych, who had been democratically elected in 2010 as Ukraine’s President. In fact, both Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had personally met privately in 2010 with Yanukovych and tried to persuade him to help bring Ukraine into NATO. (The ‘news’-reports didn’t mention any such effort. On 12 April 2010 Yanukovych met the U.S. President at the White House, to which Obama had invited him, but Yanukovych, who had won the Presidency by promising to preserve Ukraine’s non-aligned status, wasn’t indicated to have yielded any ground on that promise. On 2 July 2010, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Yanukovych held a joint press conference in Kiev, where she said that she had discussed with Yanukovych joint military exercises with U.S. forces against his neighbor, Russia.) There is no indication that Yanukovych yielded ground on either occasion. Those two private meetings probably sealed his fate (and maybe everyone’s).

‘News’-reporting that gives trustworthy coverage of the viewpoints of ‘our side’, and little-to-none to the viewpoints of ‘their’ side, is nonetheless fake because it is actually mere propaganda, not honest journalism, at all. It’s intended to deceive, by obliterating ‘them’ — prohibiting even the possibility of presenting ‘their’ side.

For just one example of how broadly and deeply the public can be deceived by the prevalence of such ‘news’: on 13 December 2021, the YouGov international poll published its findings about the “World’s most admired 2021”, and at the very top of this worldwide list was Barack Obama. (#2 was Michelle Obama.) Would it have been Adolf Hitler in, say, 1942? Maybe in 1939? Back in those times, checking the veracity of ‘news’-reports was even more difficult than is the case today (with the existence of the Web); and, so, corrective articles (such as the present one) can be done and (if they are acceptable to the people in power) maybe published in a few non-mainstream media (but never in mainstream ones).

How can such a society honestly be referred to as a “democracy”? Can it? How is democracy — an actual democracy — even possible under such circumstances?

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report