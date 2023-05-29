Chronicling the U.S. Government’s Planning WW 3 in Europe

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The U.S. Government’s plan for World War Three in Europe is going to be run through NATO, but first the EU will be subordinated to NATO; and this was revealed in Washington DC on 5 April 2023, at a forum that was held by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which, though controlled by the U.S. White House, receives its funding from all U.S.-allied Governments (including in Asia), and from the NATO-authorized armament manufacturers such as Lockheed Martin, and from U.S.-and-allied extraction corporations such as ExxonMobil, and from U.S.A. drug corporations such as Merck, and from U.S. high-tech such as Google, and from finance such as JPMorgan Chase. It is a public/private partnership that serves its donors to the extent of their donations to it, and that is, at its highest executive level, being controlled by the U.S. President and Congress. Among its top donors are some firms that might not be well known, such as MUFG Bank, which is the largest bank in Japan.

When Mussolini introduced his ideology, which he alternatively called fascism or corporationism (some translate it instead as “corporatism”), he described it as a fusion of government and big businesses; and this is what now exists, at least throughout the U.S.-and-allied sphere. Of course, each business is controlled on a one-dollar-one-vote basis (controlled by its largest stockholder(s)), but a democratic government is instead controlled on a one-person-one-vote basis (i.e., by the residents, instead of by the wealth); and, therefore, if the U.S. Government is controlled on a one-dollar-one-vote basis, which the empirical researches uniformly show it to be, then this is an entirely fascist (as defined by Mussolini) operation — not only on its corporate side, but also on its Government side. The corporate and Governmental donors to CSIS are buying their shares for input into what the U.S. Government will do and not do, and this enables foreign billionaires (and not ONLY American ones) to own pieces of the entire operation. The citizens, and taxpayers, do not, but are merely pawns on those billionaires’ chessboard. The voters get and vote their viewpoints, from the media and their hired “experts”; and the taxpayers merely get and spend bills to pay.

That is the reality.

So: here is the document at which the decision to merge the EU into NATO in preparation for WW III in Europe was announced at CSIS, in a forum titled “Panel 2: Challenges in European Defense, April 5, 2023 • 12:30 – 1:30 pm EDT”, and shown also on youtube here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQa-o8lkmPM

“Challenges in European Defense – Global Security Forum 2023”

The announcement was in that video at:

14:50 “We need to really to kill that debate” between NATO and the EU about who’s in control over any military matter and make the two organizations finally one as regards any military matter: NATO will be in full control there.

This announcement was made by Hervé Blejéan, Director General of the European Union Military Staff; so, he was explaining there the reasons why his operation is to become part of NATO, merge into NATO, in order for Europe to be taking its commands directly from Washington, because America is part of NATO but not part of the EU. In other words: by the time when things are beyond the point of no return — the time when the U.S.-and-allied side has become fully and irretrievably committed to invade Russia — the decisions will be made in Washington, and the rest of the alliance will do whatever Washington instructs them to do.

There were also items of interest in the event’s first panel:

“Global Security Forum 2023: Transatlantic Defense AM Sessions”

For example, it opened with the CSIS chief announcing, at 2:27, that, “There’s no Findlandization option now to end the Ukraine war,” which is diplomatese for “There will be no negotiated settlement; either NATO will win it, or else Russia will.” Obviously, this statement is in preparation for there to be either a first-strike invasion of NATO by Russia, or else a first-strike invasion of Russia by NATO — and the general military expectation is always that the first to strike the other side will knock out the other side’s command-center and most crucial weaponry and thus ‘win’ the war. They are thinking as-if the advent of nuclear weapons had not invalidated that type of thinking about a war between superpowers. Their presentations insult the intelligence of their audience.

And everything that all of their panelists said was supporting what he was saying. This is the way they think, and feel — or else they are simply lying through their teeth. They are, in either case, planning to annihilate Russia. Their statements also are united in blaming Russia for having started this war (which it didn’t — Obama did). As the CSIS chief said (at 2:47): “We [meaning NATO] now have to internalize our own thinking [about] how we’re going to defend ourselves [NATO] in the east [meaning: on and close to Russia’s border] in a way that incorporates Ukraine [which isn’t in NATO]. Now, that’s a big and kind of scary thought. I’m, I’m, way out there, I personally think we ought to bring Ukraine into NATO right away. You know, our best defense in the future is to rebuild Ukraine, but Ukraine on its own cannot establish a deterrence framework against Russia.” He was blaming Russia as being expansionist and thus having invaded Ukraine, and he ignored that despite the U.S. Government’s having, in 1990, promised to Gorbachev and his people, that if the USSR and its Warsaw Pact mirror of America’s NATO would end, then NATO would expand not even “one inch to the east” (i.e., toward Russia’s border) but it did exactly that, right up to Russia’s border, and America demands Ukraine to join NATO because it’s the only country that’s so near to Russia’s command center, Moscow, 300 miles or just a five-minute missile flight-time away from The Kremlin. In other words: he’s saying that Russia is expansionist and getting too close to NATO, and that therefore NATO must get even closer than it already is to Russia (i.e., to its command-center). Of course, what he is saying insults the intelligence of the public. But this is the message that U.S.-and-allied media are projecting to the public in order to ‘justify’ invading Russia. And the public-opinion polls in most U.S.-and-allied countries have been showing that the publics there have been buying their incredibly stupid and loaded-with-lies allegations.

Our world’s very existence is being placed at extremely severe risk by these agents of U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Apparently (according to the CSIS chief), either Russia will defeat NATO in Ukraine, or NATO will defeat Russia in Ukraine: there will be NO negotiated settlement of THAT war.

This is the most dangerous moment in world history.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

