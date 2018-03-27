Christians raise Cross over ruins of Church in Deir ez-Zor after destroying ISIS

The Power of the Precious and Life-giving Cross – as Syrian (and Russian) Orthodox Christians say – shines victoriously over a ruined church in Deir ez-Zor, or perhaps more appropriate, Novi-Stalingrad, as Syrians have come to see the siege of Deir ez-Zor as their Stalingrad.

Fort Russ has shared beautiful photos, as they keenly point out that:

Deir Ezzor is home to a sizable Christian minority, many of them the descendants of survivors from the Armenian genocide perpetrated by Ottoman authorities and the Young Turks that began in 1915.

Mainstream media most likely ignore this as the majority of Syria’s ancient Christian community support the government, while the so-called “Christian West” funds, backs and arms terrorist who openly state there is no place for Christians in the Syria they want to create.

It is very convenient for the west to forget, that Syria’s Christians support the government and President Assad, as well as Russia and President Putin.

It’s also easy for racist westerners to assume that Syrian Christians are some Arabian-Muslim people, who perhaps recently converted to Christianity, with the help of American or western protestant missionaries.

Christianity has existed in Syria LONG before Protestantism was a thought, millennia before Calvin, and Luther, and Hus, even before the Papal States existed; Orthodox Christianity was the faith of Syria and the known Greco-Roman World.

According to the Bible, specifically the Acts of the Apostles 11:26, Syria is literally speaking, the birthplace of Christianity, as it is written

“The disciples were called Christians first at Antioch”.

Syria’s Christian tradition is far more ancient than that of America, or Englands, however now Western-backed “moderate decapitators” as well as NATO ally Turkey are making a great effort to bring ruin to the land of Saints Peter and Paul.

The Duran EUR Buy us a coffee ☕ Every Dollar, Pound and Euro you send us helps our publication stay active, reach more people and to continue to shed light on the social-political issues of our time. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.