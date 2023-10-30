Chinese consumers are favouring Huawei as Apple sales slump

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

There is mounting evidence that Apple is losing its Chinese customer base. Primarily, this pertains to the newest iPhone 15 model, which has not been selling well in this crucial foreign market. Its sales declined by 6% in September compared to the previous year, according to the research firm GfK. Furthermore, another research company, IDC, indicates that Apple phone sales decreased by 4% in the third quarter.

The intriguing aspect of this news is that two research firms have identified the Chinese telecommunications and mobile phone equipment manufacturer, Huawei Technologies Co., as the primary “culprit” of Apple’s woes. Huawei’s latest mobile phone model, the Mate 60, was released in September at around the same time as the iPhone 15 and has already sold nearly 1.5 million units, more than doubling the previous year’s sales figures despite component supply issues, according to GfK.

“The iPhone 15 experienced a 6% drop against the backdrop of Huawei’s strong sales growth,” says Hayden Howe, a senior analyst at GfK that Bloomberg quotes, “Huawei Mate 60 sales will continue to thrive in the future.”

Huawei, as a reminder, recently released its Mate 60 and 60 Pro just weeks before the launch of the latest iPhone 15 model. The latest release from the technology behemoth from China comes equipped with a cutting-edge Kirin processor, produced domestically and currently deemed the most powerful worldwide. An additional benefit of this device is that it reveals Chinese producers are unafraid when it comes to American sanctions.

