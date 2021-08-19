China’s Wang Lectures Blinken on Afghanistan, Biden Speech Provokes Furious Backlash
News Topic 256
UK politicians decry Joe Biden’s defence of Afghanistan pullout
UK politicians decry Joe Biden’s defence of Afghanistan pullout
Joe Biden has come under fire from senior British politicians over his defence for withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, with Keir Starmer calling it a “catastrophic error of judgment”. A defiant US president insisted on Monday that he stood squarely behind the decision to quickly pull out troops, despite the swift offensive by the Taliban.
Remarks by President Biden on Afghanistan
Remarks by President Biden on Afghanistan | The White House
East Room 4:02 P.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. I want to speak today to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan: the developments that have taken place in the last week and the steps we’re taking to address the rapidly evolving events. My national security team and I have been closely monitoring the situation on the…
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
I just started 6 weeks ago and I’ve gotten 2 checks for a total of $2,200…this is the best decision I made in a long time! “Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home. This extra cash has changed my life in so many ways, thank you!
Please checkout and visit………….. http://Www.ExtraRich1.Com