China’s new bullet train is completely domestically produced

Western infrastructure and production continues to fall behind that of China.

China continues to dart ahead of all major global competitors when it comes to economic might. China has increasingly focused its production capabilities on the domestic market in addition to exports.

This has most recently manifested itself in respect of the production of a new bullet train called Fuxing which has been designed and built entirely in China using Chinese technology.

The train will travel between the major metropolitan centres of Beijing and Shanghai cutting the normal five hour journey to just over three and a half hours.

The train’s maiden journey departed this morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on route to Beijing.

China continues to lead the way in modern technology and production.