The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China’s military beach landing drill video (180KM from Taiwan) goes viral
****News Topic 591*****
China’s Military Conducts Beach Landing Assault Drills Just Across From Taiwan
China’s Military Conducts Beach Landing Assault Drills Just Across From Taiwan
China’s military announced Monday that it carried out beach landing and assault drills just across from Taiwan at a moment the rhetoric coming out of Beijing, Taipei and Taiwan’s powerful backer Washington is growing increasingly bellicose.
Chinese army practices beach landing amid mounting tensions with Taiwan (VIDEO)
Chinese army practices beach landing amid mounting tensions with Taiwan (VIDEO)
Amid the escalating war of words between Beijing and Taipei, the Chinese military posted a video of its troops practicing beach landings and building beachheads, in “recent” drills conducted right across the straits from Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Daily posted a video on its Weibo account on Monday, showing soldiers “in multiple waves” practicing “capturing the beach.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I just started 3 weeks ago and I’ve gotten 2 check for a total of $12,000…this is the best decision I made in a long time! “Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home.
go to this site for more details…………… http://www.Newapp1.com