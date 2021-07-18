China’s Aircraft Carriers and Warships Challenge US Naval Mastery in Pacific
China’s New Super Carrier: How It Compares To The US Navy’s Ford Class – Naval News
A new aircraft carrier, currently under construction in Shanghai, is the most visible sign of China’s rapidly expanding navy. It is larger than China’s current two carriers and differs in key aspects. But the natural comparison is to the U.S. Navy’s latest carriers, the Ford Class.
China’s third aircraft carrier could launch this year but still needs jets
Satellite images show construction has progressed considerably, but the jets developed so far do not match the Chinese military’s requirements, insider says.
China’s 2nd Type 055 Destroyer ‘Lhasa’ 拉萨 Commissioned with PLAN – Naval News
China’ second Type 055 Destroyer (NATO reporting name: Renhai-class cruiser) was recently commissioned with the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN or Chinese Navy). The vessel is named after Lhasa (拉萨), the capital of Tibet and received the pennant number 102.
The Type 052D destroyer (NATO/ OSD Luyang III-class destroyer) is a class of guided missile destroyers in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy Surface Force. The Type 052D is a larger variant of the Type 052C; the Type 052D uses a canister-type, instead of revolver-type, vertical launching system (VLS) and has flat-panelled active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.
The DF-ZF is a Chinese hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), previously denoted by the Pentagon as WU-14 and currently officially operational on October 1st, 2019, in the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. The DF-ZF is designed to be mounted on a , a type of ballistic missile specifically designed to carry HGVs.
