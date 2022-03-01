The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China Takes First Steps to Mediate Between Russia and Ukraine
Wang Yi Speaks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the Phone
On February 26, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the latter’s request. The two sides exchanged views with a focus on the current situation in Ukraine.
Wang Yi Speaks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the Phone
On Mar 1, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the latter’s invitation. Kuleba briefed Wang Yi on the outcomes of the first round of negotiation between Ukraine and Russia.
