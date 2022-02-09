The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China and Russia solidify alliance in Beijing
The Duran: Episode 1220
Russian-Chinese talks
The talks focused on the bilateral agenda and trade and economic cooperation. The President of China mentioned the intention to increase bilateral trade to US$250 billion. The President of Russia spoke about promoting the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, which the Chinese side supported.
Joint Statement of the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China on the International Relations Entering a New Era and the Global Sustainable Development
At the invitation of President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin visited China on 4 February 2022. The Heads of State held talks in Beijing and took part in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games.
