Biden’s Ukraine war is about keeping Germany down
Germany an ‘occupied state’ – Russia
US ambassadors give orders in Berlin, backed by American boots on the ground, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman tells RT The US continues to “occupy” Germany by any scientific standard, while America’s NATO allies have surrendered all their sovereignty to Washington and aren’t allowed to have a say on issues like Nord Stream 2, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
Cancelling Nord Stream 2 to Hurt Germany, US Unable to Replace Gas
On Monday, US President Joe Biden, during a joint press conference in Washington with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said his administration is looking into developing alternative energy supplies for Europe to make up for the potential loss of LNG from Russia due to possible sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine situation.
This sneaky Anglo backstabbing of Germany and attempt to keep Germany + Russia apart started long before Germany as unified State was formed. Q: “When Prussia and Russia were in an alliance, the countries were doing well and Europe was doing well. If any forces in the world managed to have both countries in confrontation with each other, it was a disaster for both countries and for Europe.” [Otto von Bismarck]
Not walking away from NS2 could provide more than just pressure on Ukraine to move on complying with ‘Minsk’ (which seems like a pretty far away pipe dream in any case) I think walking away from NS2 would mean burning bridges with the West would mean success in isolating Russia (with only China as its new GF). Whereas keeping a link means that Western Europe are not entirely stacked against them and it can’t have escaped Putin’s notice that it likewise weakens NATO into that bargain. Who would bet against Putin’s intended end game from the start, being to achieve… Read more »