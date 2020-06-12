Chicago mayor Lightfoot shows liberal elitist rage on display [Video]

Remember the “basket of deplorables” comment by liberal elitist Hillary Rodham Clinton that probably cost her the presidency in 2016? Here, listen for yourself.

What is worse? The comment or the laughter of her fellow liberal elitists? You think about it. But is this just a one-off?

Nope. Joe Biden just did the same thing:

Okay, okay, so he says it is ten to fifteen percent of Americans that are “not very good people.” He has a better opinion of Americans than Hillary does. She said twenty-five percent!

But surely, this cannot be how all Democrats are, can it?

Actually, it seems to be the norm.

Elitism, the notion that I as a person, know better what you need and who you are than you do, is rampant in Democrat thought and liberal ideology these days. It comes straight out of Marxism, too, where the angry ramblings and writings of a man, Karl Marx, who never experienced any success in his life as the result of his hard work (and who, amazingly was supported in his idiot infantilism by Friedrich Engels), was always about how the rich have too much and also that people have no value except as part of the “state.” It does not even make any sense when one tries to examine the liberal Marxist philosophy about everybody else, and the guaranteed exception of one person the Marxist ideologue himself or herself.

Our latest and greatest example is Chicago’s super liberal mayor, Lori Lightfoot. She is recorded here on a conference call with her city aldermen, and one, in particular Raymond Anthony Lopez.

Now, this guy is no Republican conservative. He is Mexican-American, openly gay, a Democrat and alderman of a large African-American ward AND Hispanic community. He is about as liberal as liberals get. But listen to how he gets slammed by the mayor when Mr. Lopez has an outbreak of common sense (such as most responsible leaders get), when ideology becomes secondary to keeping the people in his districts safe from the rioters.

It is really interesting to watch these people in their frenzy of self-destruction and rage towards one another. But it is sad to see this happening in America, especially in one of her most beautiful cities, Chicago. Evil begets evil, though, and this is a clear example of it in action. It is the liberals, the leftists, the elitists, like Soros, Pelosi and other globalists like Mitt Romney who are supporting this madness. We see this madness displayed again and again through history, and hopefully, someone learns from it this time as many of us have learned from other times.

