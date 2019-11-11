Chaos In Bolivia After President Morales Resigns, Claims He Was Victim Of A Coup

Morales stressed that his resignation does not mean that the socialist case is defeated. “It is no betrayal. The struggle continues. We are a people.”

Shortly after the country’s military “urged” him to do so, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned on Sunday to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election last month, but he stoked fears of further unrest in a country that has been paralyzed by weeks of protests after saying he was the victim of a “coup” and faced arrest.

Morales, who has been in power for nearly 14 years, said in televised comments that he would submit his resignation letter to help restore stability, though he aimed barbs at what he called a “civic coup” and later said police planned to arrest him.

“I resign from my position as president so that (Carlos) Mesa and (Luis Fernando) Camacho do not continue to persecute socialist leaders,” Morales said in the televised address naming the leaders of the opposition.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!