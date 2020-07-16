CDC Reports that the China Coronavirus Mortality “Is Currently Below Pandemic Threshold”

By Joe Hoft

The CDC now is reporting that the China coronavirus mortality is below a pandemic threshold. Will Democrats be celebrating this? Will the MSM report it?

The CDC is currently reporting on their website that the China coronavirus is no longer a pandemic – the mortality rate has fallen below the pandemic threshold:

Of course the Deep State CDC adds a caveat that this “will likely change as more death certificates are processed, particularly for recent weeks”.

However, recent weeks show a declining number of deaths per the Worldometers coronavirus website:

It’s long past time to put this whole pandemic panic in check.

