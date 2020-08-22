CAUGHT: DNC faked Kamala supporters – Used double images of Kamala fans in crowd shot

BY NEWSEDITORS // 2020-08-20

Holy Smokes! (Article by Jim Hoft republished from TheGatewayPundit.com) Kamala Harris delivered her DNC virtual convention speech on Wednesday night from somewhere. After she was done there was dead silence and then some women only appeared on a screen and she waved at them. It did not look like they could see her because they did not react. But then somebody noticed the crowd was faked!

But the DNC faked the crowd of supporters. They used double images of the same people to make their crowd shot!

Via Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis— https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1296289658821804042 Media not keen on reporting the political flop: https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1296295452510285824 Here’s the video…

