Canadian General in Azovstal? Russian media warns UK. Ukraine warns Orban. Update 1
Topic 525
Pretty sure that Ottawa Citizen story about Cadieu (pronounced cad-yoo’) was planted to give cover to the military and government who knew that he was trapped there. A 1994 incident coming to light only now? And a retirement on April 5? How did he get to Mariupol in April when rescue missions to that city were unsuccessful in March? Come on!!
I’ve tried searching for the video of this simulated destruction of Britain, but unable to find it.
You may not like these videos Alex, but the western public think they are invincible, those videos should tell the EU citizens that what they here from their press is B/S, they will be fried, but as I have said, there will be no winners, least of all the UK, who are acting like an attack dog for the US.
Why are you showing this crap, seems you don’t mind airing this pilock ,but you condemn those Russian videos.
Nigel is usually a straight shooter but he is clutching his fake pearls over the Russians having some fun baiting the British with videos of what could happen to the UK if BoJo keeps supply weapons and UK mercenaries to go on safari in Ukraine to kill Russians. Nigel’s real problem is not with Russian videos but BoJo’s insanely reckless anti Russian policies. But alas, Nigel is too much of a political coward to warn the British electorate of their grave danger from BoJo’s gratitutous russian bear baiting.
The Russians have may be had it. Enough is Enough. Those who provide the weapons might end up testing them. Why should it always be the same who face death and destruction? They collective west should realise that at some point, if it continues to escalate, it will reach their shores. May be the Russians will even make sure that the individuals who want their demise are the ones taken out. Who knows….
I’ve just listened to Boris’s speech to the Ukr parliament. He was speaking from false strength, still repeating lies re the Bucha massacre, still lying about the 3:1 Russia:Ukr troops ratio, when it’s the opposite. If I was Putin, I would nuke all the big cities in the USA, and London, Paris, Berlin, and just destroy the offensive capacities of these countries once and for all. Don’t delay and allow them to arm & develop hypersonic weapons etc. Peak oil is HERE, we are going down the Energy Cliff right now. Conserve Russia’s oil & gas for Russians, the UK,… Read more »
First time in history an adversary since the Middle Ages (British elites regard russians as less humans) threatens the UK empire hubris. Thats the reason they are shocked.
I agree with the commentator here in just about everything. He seems to be the lesser voice of this sites duo, or groups involved, but he generally very wisely gets the point and expresses it well. Also I concur with an up to now shared respect for Farage….I generally like him. But he is completely out of control here. I want to use stronger language for his theatrical monolog in the Fox video but since my comments are never published here I will refrain. Farage is clearly delusional about his assessment of Russia and President Putin and totally in line… Read more »
Putin/Oban made a deal over oil for Hungary in Hungary just before the Russian operation in Ukraine. Ukraine today is an enlarged Ukraine by default rather than right. In the North are two regions one which actually belongs to Hungary called Transcapathia on the Hungarian border. It has a Hungarian population of about 130,000. Another region is Polands Galicia on the Polish border. Oban is an old trusty warrior. He will have had a nod and a wink that Transcapathia was up for grabs without any hints of the Russian operation. This is why Poland has been the only state… Read more »