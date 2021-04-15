Calling Time On Neocons’ Disastrous War
News Topic 111
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Calling Time On Neocons’ Disastrous War
News Topic 111
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
Actually the Afghan Gov back than ‘invited‘ the USSR troops to help fight the Jihadi Extremist + Narco Gangs [armed supported by the US, causing chaos + quagmires]…the USSR ‘never‘ invaded Afghanistan. The similarities with Syria are striking. The Jihadi’s became the ‘Taliban‘ and the Narco Gangs the ‘Northern Alliance‘ and than both became bitter bloody rivals.
Brilliant analysis. There is just one conclusion possible: the USA is the empire of Evil.